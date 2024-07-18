Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

