Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.70. Sirius XM shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 877,087 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,780.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 843.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

