SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. SL Green Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SLG opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

