SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Down 3.7%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 378,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,082,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,246,000 after buying an additional 203,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.