Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Snap by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 536,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Snap by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

