Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $275.73 on Thursday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.70.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

