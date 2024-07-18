SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

