Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,249 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Sotera Health worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

