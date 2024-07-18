Souders Financial Advisors Has $218,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,074 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 1,415,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,085. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.