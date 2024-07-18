Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 372,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,998. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

