Souders Financial Advisors Sells 69 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $12,831,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,268,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,750,000 after acquiring an additional 92,025 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,506,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $424,270,000 after acquiring an additional 328,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.54.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,768,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,233. The stock has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

