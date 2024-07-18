SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 118,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 237,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 1,667,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,755. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

