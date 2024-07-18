SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 913,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 317,633 shares.The stock last traded at $99.25 and had previously closed at $99.22.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

