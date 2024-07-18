SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PSK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 91,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,520. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.