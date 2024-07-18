SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Raised by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,725.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 734,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after buying an additional 708,260 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,264. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.