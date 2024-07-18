SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2,725.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,260 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,264. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.