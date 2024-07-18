Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,615.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares in the last quarter.

SPB opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

