Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TOY opened at C$31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.82.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

