SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.44

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 11031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

In other SRH Total Return Fund news, Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 259,138 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

