State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 17,356 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 499,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after buying an additional 221,421 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE APTV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,477. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

