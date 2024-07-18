State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 38,971 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.