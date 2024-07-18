State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,847 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MongoDB worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 613.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in MongoDB by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $9.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.81. 793,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,366. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

