State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 8,269 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $69,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $720,502,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,867,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.26. 328,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,110. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $458.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.03.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

