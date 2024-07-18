State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $51,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 245,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.75. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.