State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 21,809 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,854,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,077,000 after buying an additional 300,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

LYB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 394,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.