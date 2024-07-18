State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 31,342 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $88,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after acquiring an additional 536,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTS traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.60. 1,060,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,696. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

