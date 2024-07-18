State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,342 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of STERIS worth $23,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $225.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.31. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

