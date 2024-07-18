State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 403,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.