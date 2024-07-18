State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.90. 10,911,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,616. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

