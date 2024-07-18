State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $50,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM traded down $7.74 on Thursday, hitting $394.43. 929,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

