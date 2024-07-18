State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Workday worth $61,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Workday by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 455,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.73. 1,106,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,521. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.14. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.