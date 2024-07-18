State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.81 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $29,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

NYSE:MOH traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.66. 282,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,183. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.53 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

