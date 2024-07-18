State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $49.49 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $49,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,738,000 after purchasing an additional 550,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $517,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,534. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

