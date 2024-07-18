State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $77.45 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $77,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

