State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $83.16 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $83,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $578.98. 414,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,030. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

