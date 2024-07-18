State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $91.44 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $91,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,936,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,754,121. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

