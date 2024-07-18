State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $28,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.5 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.95. 409,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.