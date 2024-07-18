State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $24,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after acquiring an additional 745,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $239,347,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,585,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $62.73. 674,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,285. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.