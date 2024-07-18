State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 17,720 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $59,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,917 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 38,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.42. 371,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.59. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $314.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

