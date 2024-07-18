State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 210,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $128.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

