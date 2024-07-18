State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of United Rentals worth $54,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $11.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $735.00. 521,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $758.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

