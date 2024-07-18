State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 534 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $66,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.02. The company had a trading volume of 945,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.