State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

