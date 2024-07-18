Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.00. Stellantis shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 488,401 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

