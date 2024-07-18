Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $100.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.17. 998,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,813. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after buying an additional 484,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

