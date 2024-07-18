Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $15,103.20 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 3,045 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $15,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stitch Fix Stock Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 1,429,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,908. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $544.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
