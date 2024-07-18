Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 18th (AGEN, ALRM, AXTI, BRO, CNC, CRWD, CURV, DOCS, ENV, FHN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 18th:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Get Agenus Inc alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $275.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $380.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.25.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.50 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $23.50 price target on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.