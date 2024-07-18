StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

