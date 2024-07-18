StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.66 on Monday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.