StockNews.com Downgrades AMREP (NYSE:AXR) to Sell

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 46,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,411. AMREP has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

In other AMREP news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,248.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 366,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $122,248.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,035 shares of company stock worth $670,025 and have sold 5,366 shares worth $111,193. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

